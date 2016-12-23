NFL Rumors: Todd Bowles Won’t Coach Jets In Week 16 Vs. Patriots

Share this:

When the New York Jets square off against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, they will be without their head coach.

The Jets announced head coach Todd Bowles was admitted to the hospital with an undisclosed illness Friday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will take over the head coaching duties on Saturday.

While Bowles will not be with the Jets on Saturday, the team is reporting that he’s in stable condition.

New York enters Saturday with a 4-10 record. The Jets lost 22-17 to the Patriots on Nov. 27.

