Todd Bowles Out Of Hospital And Back With Jets For Game Vs. Patriots

After a medical scare, Todd Bowles will be coaching the New York Jets when they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The Jets head coach was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness Friday and didn’t travel with the team, leaving his status for their Christmas Eve showdown with the Patriots in doubt. But the Jets announced Saturday that Bowles is out of the hospital and in Foxboro, Mass., with the team.

It’s still unknown if Bowles will be on the sideline or in the coaches’ booth.

The Jets and the Patriots square off at 1 p.m. on Saturday on New England’s home turf. The Patriots beat their AFC East rivals 22-17 at MetLife Stadium in their first meeting this season in Week 12.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images