Wade Phillips Praises Broncos’ DeMarcus Ware In A Pretty Awkward Way

Wade Phillips certainly thinks highly of DeMarcus Ware.

The Denver Broncos defensive coordinator is hoping that Ware, who was has been battling a back injury all season, returns for his 13th NFL season in 2017.

Despite being in the league for more than a decade, Phillips believes that Ware has the physical makeup to play another year, as he expressed in a very unconventional way.

#Broncos @sonofbum said believes @DeMarcusWare wants to keep playing. "I wish I had his body… So does my wife." @DenverChannel — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 29, 2016

So not only is Phillips a fan of Ware, it appears his wife is too.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images