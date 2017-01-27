76ers’ Joel Embiid Has Perfect Response To Getting Left Off All-Star Team

Share this:

Tweet







The NBA All-Star rosters were finalized Thursday, and the Philadelphia 76ers charismatic big man Joel Embiid did not make the cut.

The case could be made that Embiid coveted the honor more than anyone, as he’d been campaigning for himself on social media all season long. Although Embiid has entertained fans throughout the season, it apparently wasn’t enough to earn him a trip to New Orleans.

After the news broke that he had not made the All-Star team, Embiid clearly was vexed by the decision, as he shared his thoughts via Twitter.

Once again the popular vote didn't matter…… — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 27, 2017

This is not the first time the potential NBA Rookie of the Year has given his two-cents on politics. After Donald Trump won the presidential election, Embiid called out America for “tanking,” likening the election to the 76ers’ long stretch of rebuilding.

Though Embiid was not selected as an All-Star this time around, it’s safe to assume he will be a contender for years to come. He’ll just have to “trust the process.”

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images