Alshon Jeffery Guarantees Bears Will Win Super Bowl Next Season

Share this:

Tweet







Alshon Jeffery isn’t short of confidence.

Following his team’s 38-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears wide receiver made a bold prediction regarding expectations for his team next season. Very bold.

Alshon Jeffery: “I guarantee you we are going to win the Super Bowl next year.” #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 1, 2017

While it is important to be optimistic, that has to be leveled with reality. The Bears managed to win just three games this season and were tied for the NFL’s third-worst record at 3-13. In fact, Chicago hasn’t had a winning season since 2012 when it went 10-6.

The Bears do have some talent, and with the third overall pick in the upcoming draft, they could have the opportunity to obtain a franchise player. Winning more than three games certainly is a reasonable prediction for next season, but raising the Lombardi Trophy is a bit of a stretch.

Jeffery was suspended for four games in November for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The 26-year-old receiver is set to become a free agent unless the Bears place the franchise tag on him.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images