Antonio Brown ‘Shoots Himself In The Foot’ With Foolish Antics

Are Antonio Brown’s talent and work ethic undermined by his behavior?

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the wide receiver’s Facebook live video from inside the locker room after the team’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, calling Brown’s actions — among other adjectives — “foolish,” “selfish” and “inconsiderate.”

On this week’s “Between the Tackles,” NFL Network correspondent Aditi Kinkhabwala tells NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava that Brown “shoots himself in the foot” with his foolish antics.

“Other than James Harrison, I don’t know that I can think of another professional athlete I’ve covered who works as hard at his craft as Antonio Brown does,” Kinkhabwala said. “He’s very diligent and very thoughtful about the way he goes about what he does.”

Watch the video above for full analysis on the situation

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images