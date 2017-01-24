Arrest Video Captures Adam Jones’ Expletive-Filled Rant Toward Police Officer

Share this:

Adam “Pacman” Jones’ latest run-in with the law has been made public, and it isn’t pretty.

Cincinnati police on Monday released a 20-minute video showing the Bengals cornerback in the back of a police car, shouting expletives at and berating the officer who’s driving him. The video is from Jan. 3, when Jones was arrested at the Millenium Hotel in Cincinnati on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and assaulting a security guard.

Jones directs several racial slurs at the officer, Sergeant Jarrod Cotton, at one point telling Cotton, “I hope you die tomorrow.” TMZ Sports obtained a brief clip of Jones’ interaction with Cotton, who is African-American. But be warned, the video contains VERY explicit language.

WARNING: Explicit language.

Jones also faces a felony from spitting on a female nurse after being taken to jail.

Jones’ lawyers issued an apology on the 33-year-old NFL veteran’s behalf via Facebook on Monday.

“Adam Jones is deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language after being arrested in early January,” the statement read. “Mr. Jones has the utmost respect for law-enforcement and the difficulties police encounter on a daily basis.

According to police, Jones’ legal case is on hold until the NFL decides if and how it will discipline Jones. The Bengals also released a statement on the matter.

“We are extremely disappointed with Adam’s behavior,” the statement read, via USA TODAY Sports. “The behavior in the video is not what we expect from our players. The Club is aware that Adam has put forth his own apology, however, we also offer an apology to the public and to our loyal fans.”

