Break time is over. Spanish soccer is back in full swing.

Athletico Madrid will host Barcelona on Thursday in the first leg of their Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) round of 16 series. The game will be the teams’ first of 2016 following the winter break, which began on Dec. 21 or 22 and ended this week.

Here’s how to watch Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona online.

When: Thursday, Jan. 5, at 3:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/MATCH OF THE DAY