Berkshire Bank Hockey Night in New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines, Pairings

The New Jersey Devils have been one of the worst teams in the NHL this season, which gives the Boston Bruins a good chance to pick up some points for the playoff race when they visit the Prudential Center on Monday night.

The Devils rank 27th in goals scored per game, goals against average and power-play percentage. Their last game was a 6-2 loss to the Washington Capitals at home on New Year’s Eve.

The Bruins, meanwhile, just swept a home-and-home with the Buffalo Sabres and have picked up points in seven of their last 10 games. Veteran center David Backes still is out with an upper body injury, which means Boston will need increased offensive production from the likes of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Spooner.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (20-15-4)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner–David Krejci–Frank Vatrano

Tim Schaller–Austin Czarnik–Riley Nash

Anton Blidh–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (14-16-7)

Taylor Hall–Adam Henrique–P.A. Parenteau

Michael Cammalleri–Travis Zajac–Kyle Palmieri

Miles Wood–Pavel Zacha–Nick Lappin

Beau Bennett–Sergey Kalinin–Devante Smith-Pelly

Andy Greene–Ben Lovejoy

Damon Severson–Kyle Quincey

Jon Merrill–Steven Santini

Cory Schneider

