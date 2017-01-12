Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Predators Lineups

Share this:

The road sure has been kind to the Boston Bruins on their current stretch away from TD Garden.

The B’s have earned five out of a possible six points through three games on their four-game road trip, and they can keep the good times rolling away from TD Garden with two more points Thursday night against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Boston coach Claude Julien said the Bruins will be without defenseman Colin Miller on Thursday after he suffered a lower body injury Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues. However, the news appears to be more encouraging for defenseman Adam McQuaid, who also was injured Tuesday.

McQuaid good to go? Julien: "He says he is, so as long as everything is OK by game time, he’ll be in." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 12, 2017

This could have been Bruins fans’ first chance to see P.K. Subban in a Nashville uniform, but he’s on injured reserve.

Nashville enters Thursday in fourth place in the Central Division and one point behind the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks for the final Western Conference wild-card spot. The Bruins, meanwhile, are in second place in the Atlantic Division.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (22-17-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash

Austin Czarnik–Dominic Moore–Anton Blidh

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

John-Michael Liles–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (18-16-7)

Filip Forsberg–Ryan Johansen–Viktor Arvidsson

Colton Sissons–Mike Fisher–Austin Watson

Kevin Fiala–Mike Ribeiro–Craig Smith

Harry Zolnierczyk–Calle Jarnkrok–Pontus Aberg

Roman Josi–Ryan Ellis

Mattias Ekholm–Matt Irwin

Anthony Bitetto–Yannick Weber

Pekka Rinne/Juuse Saros

