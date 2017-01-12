Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Predators Lineups

The road sure has been kind to the Boston Bruins on their current stretch away from TD Garden.
The B’s have earned five out of a possible six points through three games on their four-game road trip, and they can keep the good times rolling away from TD Garden with two more points Thursday night against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.
Boston coach Claude Julien said the Bruins will be without defenseman Colin Miller on Thursday after he suffered a lower body injury Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues. However, the news appears to be more encouraging for defenseman Adam McQuaid, who also was injured Tuesday.
This could have been Bruins fans’ first chance to see P.K. Subban in a Nashville uniform, but he’s on injured reserve.
Nashville enters Thursday in fourth place in the Central Division and one point behind the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks for the final Western Conference wild-card spot. The Bruins, meanwhile, are in second place in the Atlantic Division.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (22-17-5)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash
Austin Czarnik–Dominic Moore–Anton Blidh
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
John-Michael Liles–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
NASHVILLE PREDATORS (18-16-7)
Filip Forsberg–Ryan Johansen–Viktor Arvidsson
Colton Sissons–Mike Fisher–Austin Watson
Kevin Fiala–Mike Ribeiro–Craig Smith
Harry Zolnierczyk–Calle Jarnkrok–Pontus Aberg
Roman Josi–Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm–Matt Irwin
Anthony Bitetto–Yannick Weber
Pekka Rinne/Juuse Saros
