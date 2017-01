Share this:

The New England Patriots will take on the best offense they’ve played all year in the Atlanta Falcons when they kick off at Houston’s NRG Stadium for Super Bowl LI.

In this week’s episode of “Between the Tackles,” NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox analyze several factors, including coaching, quarterback play, playoff experience and defensive prowess as they preview the big game.

Listen to “Between the Tackles” in the player above.