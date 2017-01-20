Bill Belichick’s Reaction To Donald Trump Shoutout: ‘We Have A Big Game’

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick earned multiple mentions from President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday during a dinner for campaign donors.

Trump said Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was in attendance, is under no pressure because he has a great quarterback in Tom Brady and a great head coach in Belichick. Trump also said he learned his work ethic from Belichick.

Belichick, who wrote a letter to Trump before the 2016 presidential election, was asked Friday morning about being mentioned by Trump.

“I mean really just — we have a big game,” Belichick said.

It’s no surprise Belichick has a singular focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers with the AFC Championship Game two days away.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images