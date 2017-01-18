Bob Arum Calls Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor Bout ‘Absolute Nonsense’

Share this:

Would a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor be more for show than for glory? One of the sport’s top promoters thinks so.

Bob Arum, whose clients at Top Rank Promotions have included names like Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao, talked to TMZ recently about the possibility of Mayweather and McGregor getting in the ring together, and he’s not too keen on the idea. In fact, he doesn’t even think it’d be a competition.

“Let me tell you something,” Arum said. “Conor McGregor is not a boxer. So, if they box on the boxing rules with the regular gloves and so forth, a novice will beat him because he has no experience as a boxer. On the other hand, if they did the cage thing, Floyd wouldn’t have a chance. So, it’s just talk, and it’s absolute nonsense for these guys to fight each other.”

Still, UFC president Dana White said on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” recently that he offered both fighters $25 million plus pay-per-view revenue to make the fight happen. And Arum had some words for White, too.

“He’s playing the game,” Arum said of White. “Because Floyd is calling McGregor out, and the point is McGregor has a contract with UFC, so no fight even if McGregor wanted can be done without UFC, so this is Dana White’s way of establishing that point.”

Either way, it sounds as though this story will never end until (or if) a fight ever happens.

