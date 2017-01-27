Bruins D-Man Colin Miller Takes Down Scott Wilson In Amazing Fight

Colin Miller might be one of the most underrated fighters in the NHL.
The Boston Bruins defenseman is a smooth skating, offensively gifted player, but he can throw down quite well. He proved that in the second period of Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden.
Miller dropped the gloves with Penguins forward Scott Wilson and came out the clear winner, complete with a takedown at the end.
Wilson also was assessed a two-minute instigator penalty and a 10-minute misconduct.
Ouch.
