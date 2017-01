Share this:

The Boston Bruins entered Tuesday night’s road game against the St. Louis Blues with the 25th-ranked power play in the NHL.

The unit showed improvement against the Blues’ penalty kill by scoring two goals, one from B’s defenseman Torey Krug and another by forward Frank Vatrano in a 5-3 win.

