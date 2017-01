Share this:

The Boston Bruins were back at practice Wednesday after a much-needed 4-3 win in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier, though. The defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins visit TD Garden on Thursday night. They beat the Bruins 5-1 last weekend.

