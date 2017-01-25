Chase Elliott Struggles To Curb Enthusiasm During Hooters Photo Shoot

Share this:

It’s not always easy keeping your hands and eyes to yourself at a Hooters restaurant — just ask Chase Elliott.

While promoting his new Hooters No. 24 car at photo shoots with the restaurant chain Monday, the 21-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver surely faced insurmountable temptations. But as Elliott explained at the first day of NASCAR’s Media Tour, there’s no reason to worry.

“I got to stare – I didn’t get to eat – at a lot of chicken wings yesterday, which was tough but probably a good thing,” Elliott said, via Fox Sports. “I need to get back in the gym. But it was a lot of fun and I’m glad to have them on board.”

People only go to Hooters for the chicken wings, that much always has been true.

As for Elliott, hopefully he stares at a lot of open road during the 2017 NASCAR season. He’s still searching for his first victory in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, despite finishing 10th in the points standings in 2016.

