Check Out What These Patriots Players Looked Like As Texas High Schoolers

Share this:

Tweet







As you’ll surely hear countless times over the next two weeks, Super Bowl LI in Houston will represent a homecoming for several New England Patriots players.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola, cornerback Eric Rowe, tight end Martellus Bennett and defensive tackle Malcom Brown all spent their formative years the Houston area, and after the Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Houston Chronicle online sports editor Matt Young shared some photos of those players from their high school glory days.

Let’s start with Amendola, who apparently weighed about 125 pounds during his time at The Woodlands High School.

Here's Danny Amendola when he was at The Woodlands. Now, he's headed back home for the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/nS0i2RryyN — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) January 23, 2017

Next up is Rowe, who looked … well, pretty much the same as he does now. Rowe was born in Cleveland but grew up in Klein, Texas, roughly 25 miles north of downtown Houston.

Eric Rowe after Klein beat Tyler John Tyler in the state quarterfinals. He's got a little bit bigger game in two weeks with the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/7EUmo5H7a1 — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) January 23, 2017

Finally, here’s a look at the teenaged versions of Bennett and Brown, both of were physically imposing even in high school:

Here's Martellus Bennett at Alief Taylor where he was a man among boys, and now's headed back home for the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/zqAq6Cov5M — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) January 23, 2017

Somehow, Malcom Brown didn't look much smaller at Brenham High School than he does these days for the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/ABuERN9V5Q — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) January 23, 2017

New England also has a University of Houston product on its roster in rookie linebacker Elandon Roberts. Tackle Sebastian Vollmer played for the Cougars, as well, but he spent all of this season on the physically unable to perform list.

The Patriots will take on the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images