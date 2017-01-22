Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell Reportedly Expected To Play For Patriots

Share this:

The Patriots’ injury report might have looked a little concerning to New England fans this week with four key pass catchers listed as questionable.

Wide receivers Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell and tight end Martellus Bennett are expected to play Sunday in the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hogan (thigh), Mitchell (knee) and Bennett (knee) were among seven players listed as questionable on the Patriots’ final injury report this week. Hogan didn’t return to the Patriots’ divisional-round win over the Houston Texans after suffering his thigh injury. Mitchell didn’t suit up in Week 17 or in the divisional round after suffering his knee injury in Week 16. Bennett did finish last Saturday’s game despite the knee injury.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive end Jabaal Sheard, running back Brandon Bolden and wide receiver Danny Amendola finished the Patriots’ playoff win over the Texans. With Julian Edelman, Hogan and Mitchell expected to be active, the Patriots might have to decide between Mitchell and Amendola for their final inactive designation.

The Patriots’ inactives will be released at 5:10 p.m. ET on Sunday — one and a half hours before kickoff.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images