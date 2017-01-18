Colin Cowherd Delivers Mind-Boggling Tom Brady Take Before AFC Title Game

Share this:

When you hear what Colin Cowherd said about Tom Brady on Tuesday, you’ll forget what New York Daily News NFL columnist Manish Mehta wrote about the New England Patriots quarterback.

Yes, the hot take you’re about to watch truly is a sight to behold.

The FS1 talking head posed an absurd question on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Tuesday: “Should the Patriots consider moving on from Tom Brady is the Patriots lose this weekend?”

And you can put Cowherd in the yes category if Brady has a third straight bad playoff game Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Welp.

Is Tom Brady playing for his job this weekend? pic.twitter.com/sgcph1obfp — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 18, 2017

Our eyes, they burn from the scorching hot take!

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images