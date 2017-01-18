New York Columnist’s Take On Aaron Rodgers Vs. Tom Brady Will Blow Your Mind

Share this:

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick might go down as the best quarterback/coach tandem in NFL history. The New England Patriots quarterback and head coach have won four Super Bowls in six appearances together, which is pretty good, to say the least.

But, if you ask one prominent NFL columnist, there’s another quarterback currently playing in the NFL who could have done even better than that with Belichick as his coach.

The New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta wrote a column Tuesday that’s sure to get people’s attention, especially in New England. While writing “history will remember Brady as the best quarterback of all-time,” Mehta added that Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (a one-time Super Bowl winner) would have done even better than TB12 with Belichick as his mentor.

From Mehta’s column in the New York Daily News:

“Brady has won four Super Bowls, but the here’s the simple truth that will make Patriot Nation whip out their pitchforks: Rodgers would have won more if he were a part of the Evil Empire.

“There has been no quarterback to have walked God’s Green Earth that possessed Rodgers’ blend of smarts, athleticism and improvisation. John Elway was close, but nobody else can come within arm’s reach of what Rodgers can do on a football field.

“Rodgers, however, would have put up even more ridiculous numbers if paired with Belichick. He’s every bit as smart as Brady with more physical tools.”

That’s sure to ruffle some feathers in New England.

