Colts Reportedly Will Bring Chuck Pagano Back As Head Coach In 2017

There are eight current head coach vacancies in the NFL, but apparently the Indianapolis Colts won’t be No. 9.

Colts head coach Chuck Pagano has “received assurance” from team owner Jim Irsay he’ll keep his job in 2017, a source told Sporting News’ Alex Marvez on Friday morning. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported the same news.

Pagano entered the offseason on the hot seat after another disappointing 8-8 campaign in Indy. The Colts now are 16-16 over their last two seasons and haven’t reached the playoffs since their blowout, Deflategate-starting loss to the New England Patriots in the 2014 AFC Championship Game.

Yet Indianapolis apparently trusts Pagano, offering him a four-year contract extension at this time last year after the Colts went 8-8 in 2015. Whether Irsay keeps general manager Ryan Grigson is a different story, but the Colts owner apparently a fan of his polarizing GM, too.

Haha. Nothing on Grigson but I would be more surprised if he's fired than if he's retained. Jim Irsay likes him a lot & wants him to succeed https://t.co/iC8u1ddgL4 — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

Something has to change in Indianapolis for the team to turn its fortunes around under franchise quarterback Andrew Luck, but at the moment, it appears that change won’t be coming from the top.

