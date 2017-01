Share this:

Drury University’s Lexie Vaught has seen better days.

In a game against Rockhurst University, the freshman guard got crossed over so bad that she literally fell out of her shoe, and then proceeded to embarrassingly wipe out three times in 10 seconds.

You can see the hilarious sequence of events play out in the video below:

Trying to be productive on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/KDt73ApcfK — Busted College (@BustedCollege) January 23, 2017

The good news for Vaught is that Drury went on to handily defeat Rockhurst 94-43.

But still, ouch.

