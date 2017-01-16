Daniel Suarez Roasts Twitter User Who Questioned His English Speaking

One does not simply question Daniel Suarez’s linguistic proficiency without feeling — or reading — the repercussions.
A Twitter user with the handle “@LewVen” found that out the hard way. Mr. Ven apparently was fed up with Mexican-born NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez’s ability to speak English, and let him know on Twitter. Suarez responded by reminding everyone that his language diversity is better than most.
Poor Lew, we hardly knew ye.
If Suarez wanted to, he probably could’ve just let his racing do the talking for him. The 26-year-old is fresh off a NASCAR Infinity Series championship, and is the first Mexican-born driver to win a major NASCAR series race.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
