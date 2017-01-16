Daniel Suarez Roasts Twitter User Who Questioned His English Speaking

Share this:

One does not simply question Daniel Suarez’s linguistic proficiency without feeling — or reading — the repercussions.

A Twitter user with the handle “@LewVen” found that out the hard way. Mr. Ven apparently was fed up with Mexican-born NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez’s ability to speak English, and let him know on Twitter. Suarez responded by reminding everyone that his language diversity is better than most.

I can speak Spanish and Portuguese to you as well but I doubt you understand either… https://t.co/HpE2Ml7A1Y — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) January 16, 2017

Poor Lew, we hardly knew ye.

If Suarez wanted to, he probably could’ve just let his racing do the talking for him. The 26-year-old is fresh off a NASCAR Infinity Series championship, and is the first Mexican-born driver to win a major NASCAR series race.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images