Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler Rip Into Bulls Teammates Amid Chicago’s Slump

There’s trouble in Chicago as a Bulls team with high expectations entering the season is in danger of slipping out of the playoff picture with the NBA season roughly at its halfway point.

The Bulls made some potentially puzzling moves during the offseason, most notably signing both Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo, while also trading Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah. Add Wade and Rondo — two high-strung personalities — to the mix with another alpha dog in Jimmy Butler, and there always was a chance this thing might go sideways.

Rondo’s been a relative non-factor for much of the season, and he’s had a few hiccups along the way, too. The problems for the Bulls, however, seem even bigger than him, though.

As February nears, Chicago is going the wrong way. The Bulls lost at home to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, its sixth loss in 10 games, dropping them below .500 for the season with just a one game separating them and the Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed.

Wade and Butler have seen enough.

Some of the comments by Jimmy G Buckets here… *whistles* pic.twitter.com/qo4jxCeEuN — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) January 26, 2017

There was also this from Butler.

Jimmy Butler on the solution for the #Bulls: "Mother f****** just got to care if we win or lose." — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 26, 2017

Wade had a similar take, also questioning his teammates’ commitment.

“I don’t know what happened,” Wade told reporters, per ESPN.com. “But we continue to be in these kinds of situations and lose games like this. Everyone don’t care enough. You got to care enough, man. It’s got to mean that much to you to want to win. And it doesn’t. So I don’t know what happened.”

Also from Wade:

“We can play bad, we can miss shots, but we’re having too many of these lapses. We’re having too many of these losses. This just can’t be acceptable if you want to do something besides have an NBA jersey on and make some money. That’s all we’re doing around here.”

Dwyane Wade on if he and Jimmy Butler are carrying too much of a load. Notice last 3 sentences: pic.twitter.com/kfdEooAIMU — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 26, 2017

The Bulls need to shape up soon. After home games this weekend against Miami and Philadelphia, Chicago heads out on the road for a six-game road trip against Western Conference teams.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images