‘Entourage’ Star (And Knicks Fan) Backs Isaiah Thomas For NBA All-Star Game

Isaiah Thomas’ NBA All-Star candidacy is generating some buzz.

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was among those who showed support for Thomas on Thursday by using the #NBAVote hashtag on Twitter to submit his All-Star vote for the Boston Celtics point guard.

Also casting an online vote for Thomas via social media: actor Jerry Ferrara, who’s known mostly for playing Turtle in the hit HBO series “Entourage.”

Who cares, right? Well, maybe you don’t. But you see, Ferrara is a die-hard New York Knicks fan, so his support serves as additional proof that Thomas is becoming more and more popular across the NBA with each impressive performance in green.

It's official who my NEW FAV NON-KNICKs @nba player is. Anyone wanna guess!? — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) January 6, 2017

And the new… (Fav NON Knicks) Favorite NBA player is … — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) January 6, 2017

By far my fav NON Knicks @nba player is @Isaiah_Thomas !!! For real. Saw him play in person, and he balled out. So for that (see next tweet) pic.twitter.com/4BamXrdlB4 — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) January 6, 2017

I encourage all hoop fans on twitter. You must #NBAVOTE for Isaiah Thomas !!! @Isaiah_Thomas — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) January 6, 2017

Still hate the Celts. But saw him play on Christmas Day and was blown away. He's the real deal. He deserves this all star game easily. https://t.co/I1hUn26bBd — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) January 6, 2017

Thomas, who tweeted back at Ortiz to show his appreciation for Big Papi voting for him and Celtics teammate Al Horford, also responded to Ferrara with some classic logic.

@jerryferrara that's love fam. Us short guys gotta stick together lol — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) January 6, 2017

Thomas made his first All-Star Game last season amid a career year with the Celtics. He’s quickly evolving into an NBA superstar, though, so don’t expect that selection to be his last.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images