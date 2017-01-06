‘Entourage’ Star (And Knicks Fan) Backs Isaiah Thomas For NBA All-Star Game

Isaiah Thomas’ NBA All-Star candidacy is generating some buzz.
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was among those who showed support for Thomas on Thursday by using the #NBAVote hashtag on Twitter to submit his All-Star vote for the Boston Celtics point guard.
Also casting an online vote for Thomas via social media: actor Jerry Ferrara, who’s known mostly for playing Turtle in the hit HBO series “Entourage.”
Who cares, right? Well, maybe you don’t. But you see, Ferrara is a die-hard New York Knicks fan, so his support serves as additional proof that Thomas is becoming more and more popular across the NBA with each impressive performance in green.
Thomas, who tweeted back at Ortiz to show his appreciation for Big Papi voting for him and Celtics teammate Al Horford, also responded to Ferrara with some classic logic.
Thomas made his first All-Star Game last season amid a career year with the Celtics. He’s quickly evolving into an NBA superstar, though, so don’t expect that selection to be his last.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
