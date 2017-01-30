Ezekiel Elliott (Sort Of?) Tackled Fan Who Ran On Field At NFL Pro Bowl

Share this:

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott should take some lessons from former NFL linebacker Matt Chatham when it comes to apprehending fans intruding on the field.

We went into the time machine Monday to revisit the time when Chatham — then a member of the New England Patriots — decked a streaker at Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Just hours before we undug that blast from the past, Elliott was doing his part to ensure a safe playing field at the NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando when some knucklehead tried to sprint through football’s All-Star Game.

Elliott came off the bench to wrestle the dummy to the ground.

Again, it doesn’t quite have the boom factor Chatham’s hit had, and things seemed to get really weird when the fan got up and started to run off again. It was almost like Elliott wanted to stay involved but also realized he potentially could be on the hook legally should anything happen to the kid.

Regardless, Elliott was pretty proud of his efforts.

Perfect form tackle! My Pro Bowl wrapped in a nut shell 🤓 A photo posted by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images