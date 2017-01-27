Falcons Punter Matt Bosher’s Wife Brittany Is A Social Media Sensation

Share this:

Life is treating Matt Bosher pretty well.

The Atlanta Falcons punter will be playing in Super Bowl LI when his team takes on the New England Patriots on Feb. 5 in Houston.

It’s been a pretty relaxing season for Bosher, as the Falcons high-powered offense has prevented the six-year veteran from seeing much game action.

While it remains to be seen whether or not Bosher will be a Super Bowl champion, it’s definitely safe to say he’s winning off the field. The Falcons punter’s wife, Brittany, has become a social media sensation, and for good reason.

Take a look for yourself.

