Falcons Vs. Packers Game Blown Wide Open On Fumble, Matt Ryan’s TD Run

Share this:

Tweet







The NFC Championship game is shaping up to be a blowout but it didn’t have to be this way.

A pivotal sequence appears to have tipped the balance heavily in the Atlanta Falcons’ favor in their conference-championship game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at The Georgia Dome.

Early in the second quarter, Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski fumbled just 10 yards from the Falcons’ end zone. Atlanta’s Jalen Collins recovered the ball to deny Green Bay its first points of the game and keep the Falcons’ 10-lead intact.

Atlanta took possession at its own 20-yard line, and quarterback Matt Ryan promptly started marching his team down the field. He hit receiver Julio on consecutive passes of 17 and 20 yards to move the Falcons into Packers’ territory.

Five plays later, he passed to Jones for another 19-yard gain. After another incomplete pass, Ryan used his feet and legs to stretch Atlanta’s lead to 17-0 with 7:24 remaining in the half.

With two minutes remaining in the half, Atlanta’s Ricardo Allen intercepted Aaron Rodgers’ deep pass.

Ryan moved Atlanta back into Green Bay’s red zone before linking up with Jones with just three seconds remaining.

And so goes the story of how the Falcons turned what might have been a three-point lead into a 24-point gap halfway through the game. And to add insult to the Packers’ injury, Ryan and Jones linked up early in the second half for a 73-yard touchdown pass.

JULIO JONES IS A BEAST. 73 yards all the way to the house! 😱 #GBvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/Iau1EnDgVJ — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2017

Atlanta leads Green Bay 31-0 … and counting.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images