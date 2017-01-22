Falcons Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFC Championship Game Online

Share this:

The NFC Championship Game features an exciting matchup between two division winners, the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers.

It will be the last-ever NFL game played at the Georgia Dome, and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hopes to give the iconic stadium a proper send-off. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his Packers look to spoil the occasion and advance to Super Bowl 51 to play the New England Patriots-Pittsburgh Steelers winner.

Here’s how to watch Falcons vs. Packers online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3:35 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

