Falcons Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch NFL Divisional Round Game Online

The Atlanta Falcons are riding high entering the playoffs, but they might need an MVP-like performance from quarterback Matt Ryan to advance to the next round.

Ryan and the Falcons are home Saturday afternoon yet face a tough test against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC divisional round. Atlanta, which won the NFC South with an 11-5 record, boasted the NFL’s high-scoring offense this season, but the 10-5-1 Seahawks employ a stingy defense that allowed just 18.3 points per game this season.

Here’s how to watch Falcons vs. Seahawks online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14, at 4:35 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images