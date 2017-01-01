Grayson Allen No Longer Duke Basketball Captain After Tripping Suspension

Share this:

Grayson Allen has tripped his way out of a prestigious position.

Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski revealed to reporters Saturday that he has stripped Allen of the team captaincy, according to ESPN’s C.L. Brown. Allen started the season among Duke’s tri-captains, alongside Matt Jones and Amile Jefferson, but he lost the captaincy last week in the wake of his suspension for tripping an opponent.

“Right now, I don’t want to talk about Grayson,” Krzyzewski said following Duke’s loss to Virginia Tech. “He was part of the loss today by not being there and we’ve also — instead of tri-captains, we’ve eliminated him from being a captain of the team.”

Allen likely will return to the floor soon but he won’t do so as one of Duke’s nominal leaders. The junior guard is averaging 16 points per game and probably will be key to Duke’s success going forward.

But his third tripping offense not only has cost him game time. It also represents a stain on his college basketball career and will have diminished his legacy at Duke, if only slightly.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images