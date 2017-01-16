Guy Goes From Cowboys’ To Packers’ Bandwagon In Matter Of Seconds

Share this:

Sunday’s NFC Divisional Playoff Game was one for the ages.

After a nerve-wracking, back-and-forth matchup, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys to earn a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

While both teams have strong fanbases, one fan appeared to be dipping his toe in both pools. After Packers kicker Mason Crosby connected on the game-winning field goal, this uncommitted fan ripped off his Cowboys jersey, only to reveal a Packers jersey underneath it.

The most un-loyal dude since the Sprint guy pic.twitter.com/vh5cPYhQ1I — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 16, 2017

Judging by this fan’s unloyal nature, we wouldn’t be surprised if he has a Matt Ryan Falcons jersey handy on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images