Is Amanda Nunes Already Eyeing A Second UFC Championship Belt?

Amanda Nunes retained her women’s bantamweight title with an impressive victory over Ronda Rousey at UFC 207, but the champ might have her eyes set on another belt.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Nunes expressed her interest in participating in the new women’s featherweight division, which is set to debut at UFC 208 in Brooklyn when former bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on Germaine De Randamie.

“Honestly, I want to take a little time, enjoy it a little bit but I really look forward to this 145-pound belt,” Nunes told TMZ Sports.

Conor McGregor is the only fighter in UFC history to hold two belts (featherweight and lightweight) simultaneously, but Nunes is not ruling out trying to join that club.

“Maybe I’ll go up to fight for the 145-pound belt,” she told TMZ Sports. “We’ll see. Maybe I’m going to have two belts like Conor McGregor.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images