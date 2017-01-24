Is Ben Roethlisberger Considering Retirement? Steelers QB Leaves Door Open

Share this:

Tweet







The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of high-end talent on both sides of the ball, and it’s not unrealistic to think their championship window is still open.

That’s assuming, however, Ben Roethlisberger is under center, but the Steelers might need to look for Big Ben’s successor sooner than they think. Like, much sooner, as in this offseason.

The 34-year-old, in an interview with 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, was non-committal about playing the 2017 season. Roethlisberger apparently left the door open for retirement.

Ben Roethlisberger on @937theFan won't commit that he will play next season. Implies he's open to retirement. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) January 24, 2017

Ben on @937theFan still referring to next season often. Still sounds extreme longshot he wont be back

But 3 occasions he left that door open https://t.co/hf3tnNwfU9 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) January 24, 2017

“I’m going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options,” Roethlisberger said during the interview, per CBS Pittsburgh. “To consider health, and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season.”

As Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review points out in that series of tweets, Roethlisberger still sounds like he’s leaning toward returning next season.

But it’s certainly interesting to hear a player of Roethlisberger’s ilk even entertaining the idea. Roethlisberger once again battled injuries in 2016, missing two regular-season games. He still was able to post a 95.4 passer rating, throwing for 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

And while this is pure speculation, could Roethlisberger’s comments Tuesday be a message toward the Steelers’ front office? Regardless, Roethlisberger is closer to the end than the beginning of his career, and maybe floating the idea of retirement is a subtle reminder of that to the organization with hopes of going all in for one last championship push.

If Roethlisberger walks away this offseason, it would still send quite the ripple through the AFC.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images