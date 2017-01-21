Isaiah Thomas Shares Inspirational Message Of Perseverance In New NBA Ad

Share this:

Isaiah Thomas is used to being doubted.

At just 5-foot-9, he was the last selection in the 2011 NBA Draft and was written off as a role player with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

After being dealt to the Boston Celtics in February 2015, Thomas began to flourish and has since blossomed into a full-blown superstar. He’s currently the fourth-leading scorer in the NBA, averaging 28.7 points per game, and has led the Celtics the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 26-16.

Thomas’ rise to superstardom is a tale of overcoming the odds, as he shared in a new NBA ad.

Check out IT’s powerful message below:

So, you can keep doubting Thomas, but he’s probably going to prove you wrong.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images