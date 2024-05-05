The top-seeded Boston Celtics will take on the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Cleveland advanced past the Orlando Magic after a Game 7 victory Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers outscored the Magic by 18 points in the third quarter en route to a 106-94 victory at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 39 points on 11-for-27 shooting from the field.

The Celtics were waiting for the Cavaliers-Magic series to wrap up ever since Boston eliminated the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in a gentleman’s sweep last week. The Cavs held a 3-2 series lead entering Game 6, but Orlando’s win prompted a Game 7 and thus gave Boston a few extra days of rest.

Boston still is expected to be without star big man Kristaps Porzingis during the second-round series. Porzingis suffered a calf injury and ultimately missed Boston’s Game 5 win over Miami.

The Celtics went 2-1 in their three-game regular-season series against the Cavaliers.

Boston will host Cleveland with Game 1 at TD Garden scheduled for Tuesday night.

Featured image via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images