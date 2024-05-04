Celtics’ Al Horford Has Thrived In Kristaps Porzingis Absence

When Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis left Game 4 against the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Al Horford stepped in and filled the void.

Horford played 34 minutes for the Celtics, collecting eight rebounds and scoring seven points.

In Game 5, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla called on Horford again, this time as a starter. The 17-year veteran scored eight points and grabbed six boards in 23 minutes for Boston. To say Horford stepped up as the sixth man would be an understatement.

“I want to make sure that defensively I’m solid, that I’m giving support to the group, and that I’m doing the things that I need to do on that end,” Horford told reporters after practice on Friday, per Celtics reporter Taylor Snow. “My job doesn’t change. And then on offense, continuing to stay ready and do whatever I need to do. For me, it’s just all about continuing to impact winning, so it doesn’t change.”

Horford has played in 1,078 NBA games for Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City, averaging 13.1 points, eight rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Regardless of his role, Horford treats each game the same.

“I think that from experience over the years, you would like for everything to go super smooth, but that’s not always the case,” Horford said. “My preparation just doesn’t change. Every day, I feel like I’m very consistent in my approach, in the things that I need to do, and I just think now that maybe more will be asked of me. But I’m still going about it the same way, so I don’t think there’s anything that I really need to alter or do. We’ve been very consistent with our work all season, and I feel like it’s not going to be any different now.”

There isn’t a definitive timeline for Porzingis to return, and he has not been on the court since he left Game 4.

“It’s something. It’s not nothing,” Porzingis told reporters on Saturday, per team-provided video. “It will take a little bit of time for sure. I’m doing everything I can to speed it up.”

The Celtics know they will open round two of the playoffs at TD Garden on Tuesday, but they still don’t know if they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers or Orlando Magic. The Cavs and Magic meet for the decisive Game 7 Sunday for the chance to take on Boston.