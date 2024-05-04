Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis Updates Injury Before Second Round

The Boston Celtics took care of business to close out the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs, doing so without star center Kristaps Porzingis.

The Boston center left Game 4 with a calf injury and will likely miss the second round of the playoffs, where the Celtics will face either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Orlando Magic.

“We’re treating it accordingly,” Porzingis told media at shootaround on Saturday, per NBC Sports Boston. “Getting better every day. (I’m) in a good mood today and every day, I would say. Of course, it sucks to be out and not be able to play with my guys, but doing what I can now to come back as soon as possible.”

Porzingis added that while he’s working through rehab, the injury is “not nothing” and will be smart about his recovery while doing what he can to expedite the process. The Celtics star hopes to be back on the practice floor in the near future.

“Each day is a lot of progress,” Porzingis added. “It’s still very fresh.”

In the meantime on Boston’s playoff path, Game 1 of the second round for the Celtics will tip off Tuesday night at TD Garden.