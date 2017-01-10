It Sure Looks Like Phil Simms Farted On Camera During Steelers-Dolphins Game

Share this:

Phil Simms, like most sports broadcasters, is used to dispensing hot air. But that hot air might have come from an unexpected source Sunday.

Simms and fellow CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz were going about their business calling the AFC Wild Card Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins when CBS’ cameras cut to the duo in their Heinz Field booth.

Turns out that timing stunk, as Simms appeared to rip a nasty fart that forced Nantz to walk off-screen during the live shot.

There’s no audible evidence of a fart here, but there are plenty of clues — notably Simms smiling like someone who totally just farted and Nantz nearly running in the opposite direction while saying, “I’m worried about you!”

Of course, Simms wouldn’t be only TV analyst to pass gas on live television, as ESPN’s Mike Ditka has been accused of doing the deed on several occasions.

The Steelers, meanwhile, weren’t distracted by the cold or Simms’ flatulence, beating the Dolphins 30-12 to punch their ticket to the AFC’s divisional round.

H/t to Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images