Jamie Collins, Browns Reportedly Finalizing Massive Contract Extension

Jamie Collins reportedly is staying in Cleveland, and is getting paid quite handsomely in the process.

Collins and the Browns have a “basic agreement” on a contract extension that should be finalized soon, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing a source. The length of Collins’ reported contract is unknown, but it will be quite large, according to Rapoport.

That’d be a hefty payday for Collins after the Patriots surprisingly traded him to Cleveland in exchange for a conditional draft pick on Oct. 31. Kuechly currently is the fourth-highest-paid linebacker in the NFL, per OverTheCap.com, trailing only Clay Matthews ($13.2 million per year), Justin Houston ($16.8 million) and Von Miller ($19.1 million).

Reports surfaced after the trade that Collins had asked New England for “Von Miller money” while discussing a potential contract extension, but Collins denied those rumors.

The 27-year-old had an up-and-down start to the 2016 season after earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2015. He found some success with the Browns later in the season, recording two sacks and 69 combined tackles in eight games.

