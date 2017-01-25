Jaylen Brown Declines Slam Dunk Invite, Misses NBA Rising Stars Roster

Share this:

Jaylen Brown won’t be participating in any NBA All-Star Weekend events, whether by his own choice or not.

The Boston Celtics rookie reportedly was invited to perform in the NBA’s 2017 Slam Dunk Contest, but in a statement to ESPN’s Chris Haynes on Wednesday revealed he has declined the offer.

Boston Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) in a statement to ESPN says he will not compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. pic.twitter.com/JVllMdizAQ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 25, 2017

Brown admitted last Friday he was unsure if he’d take part in the dunk contest for fear of wearing out his body during his rookie campaign. It appears he’ll get plenty of rest over All-Star Weekend, though, as Boston’s third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft didn’t make the U.S. Team’s roster for the NBA Rising Stars Challenge.

Team USA’s 10-man squad consists of seven second-year players and three rookies: Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, Phoenix Suns big man Marquese Chriss and Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Brown has shown flashes of promise this season but has seen relatively little action, averaging 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists over 13.5 minutes per game.

The 20-year-old’s absence means the Celtics won’t be represented in the Rising Stars game for the first time since 2013. Marcus Smart participated in 2015 and 2016, while Kelly Olynyk and Jared Sullinger suited up for the 2014 game.

Here are the full rosters for the Rising Stars Challenge, which is set for Feb. 17 at Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans:

U.S. Team Roster

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Malcolm Brogdon (Milwaukee Bucks)

Marquese Chriss (Suns)

Brandon Ingram (Los Angeles Lakers)

Frank Kaminsky (Charlotte Hornets)

Jahlil Okafor (Philadelphia 76ers)

D’Angelo Russell (Lakers)

Jonathon Simmons (San Antonio Spurs)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

World Team Roster

Joel Embiid (76ers)

Danté Exum (Utah Jazz)

Buddy Hield (New Orleans Pelicans)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Trey Lyles (Nuggets)

Emmanuel Mudiay (New York Knicks)

Jamal Murray (Nuggets)

Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks)

Domantas Sabonis (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Dario Saric (76ers)

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images