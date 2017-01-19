Jets Owner Woody Johnson To Be President Donald Trump’s UK Ambassador

Share this:

Donald Trump is a New York native and a huge sports fan, so it makes sense the President-elect has chosen Jets owner Woody Johnson as the next United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Trump, who is set to be sworn in as the 45th U.S. president Friday, made the announcement Thursday during a luncheon in Washington, D.C., saying Johnson was “going to St. James,” a reference to the position’s official title in the U.K.

Johnson reportedly is expected to hand Jets team control to his younger brother, Christopher Wold Johnson. The older Johnson served as a top fundraiser for Trump and the Republican National Committee during the general election battle, according to USA TODAY.

Trump certainly is hoping Woody Johnson fares better in his new position than the Jets have in recent years. New York hasn’t made the playoffs in six seasons after finishing 5-11 this past season.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images