John Farrell Feels Good About ‘Core Group’ Of Red Sox Starting Rotation

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell is excited about the workhorses at the front of his 2017 starting rotation.

The Red Sox traded for left-hander Chris Sale in December to add to a rotation that includes the 2016 American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello and former Cy Young winner David Price. Farrell, who finished fourth in the voting for American League Manager of the Year last season, recognizes the value this three-headed monster will bring to his staff.

“I think there were five guys last year in the major leagues who threw over 200 innings, we have three of them,” Farrell told NESN’s Tom Caron on Saturday at Red Sox’s “Baseball Winter Weekend” at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. “To think about those three guys leading the way in addition to Steven Wright, Drew Pomeranz and Eddie Rodriguez we feel good about their core group.”

