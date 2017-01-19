Johnny Manziel Wants Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl, Attempting Comeback

Share this:

Tweet







Johnny Manziel is apparently eyeing an NFL comeback.

Manziel was recently asked about his Super Bowl pick and relationship with Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson in a video on TMZ Sports.

“It’s hard to go against the GOAT, Tom Brady,” Manziel said when asked about Championship Weekend. “I’m a big Kyle Shanahan guy, and Matt Ryan, it’s been a rough playoff run for him and I hope he pulls it off.”

When the cameraman broaches the topic of Manziel playing in the NFL again, the Heisman Trophy winner jumps right in.

“Man, I’m doing very well, working out,” Manziel said.

Manziel claims to be working out five to six days a week in an effort to make it back to the NFL. He appears sober in the video which is reportedly due to an effort to get him clean, according to TMZ.

We’d love nothing more than to see some Manziel Magic on Sundays, should he get another opportunity.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images