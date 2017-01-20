Julian Edelman Recruits Patriots Fans’ Support With Chilling Pump-Up Video

Share this:

Tweet







In case you haven’t heard, the New England Patriots have a pretty important game on Sunday.

The Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game with a trip to Super Bowl LI on the line.

New England will have the luxury of the playing the game at Gillette Stadium in front of its home fans. Julian Edelman understands the significance of fan support, especially in games of this magnitude, and called on all New Englanders to rally around the team for the big game via a spine-tingling pump-up video.

If you’re a Patriots fan, this video will definitely get you fired up for Sunday.

all the people out there in new england, get ready…we need you. #one #gopats pic.twitter.com/YkHYQrsJGR — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 20, 2017

We have a feeling there will be a full house in Foxboro on Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images