Kings Expertly Troll Cavaliers On Twitter Following Overtime Victory

It’s been a rough stretch for the Cleveland Cavaliers of late.

The Cavs had lost five of their last seven games coming into Wednesday night’s tilt with the Sacramento Kings. The mid-January slump caused star forward LeBron James to call out his front office following the Cavs’ Monday night loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Things got worse Wednesday night as Kings guard Arron Afflalo hit a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime to send Cleveland to its sixth loss in eight tries.

After the game, the Kings’ official Twitter account threw some expert level shade at the defending NBA champions.

This one's for the Land… pic.twitter.com/GiJ2wSEoOZ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017

This might be the best thing the Kings do all season.

