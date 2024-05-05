Celtics Forward Reacts To Cleveland’s ‘We Want Boston’ Chants

It wasn’t just those inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday who heard Cavaliers fans chant “we want Boston” after Cleveland put the finishing touches on a Game 7 win over the Orlando Magic.

The Boston Celtics, who will take on the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals with Cleveland advancing, heard them as well.

And one member of the Celtics went as far to offer his reaction to the bold statement on social media.

“Hear the chants?” Celtics reserve forward Oshae Brissett wrote with a hands covering the face emoji in a since-deleted post on the X platform.

Brissett, who barely played in Boston’s first-round series against Miami ,obviously believes Cavaliers fans should be careful for what they wish for after Heat fans wanted the same thing.

The top-seeded Celtics made pretty easy work of the Heat to win the series in five games. Boston’s four wins against Miami came by an average margin of 22 points.

The No. 4 Cavaliers should provide a stiffer test to the Celtics, who won’t be at full strength. Star center Kristaps Porzingis most likely will miss the entire series due to a calf injury.

Regardless, the Celtics still have plenty of firepower to take care of the Cavaliers and will look to make another fan base eat its words.

The Celtics open their series against the Cavaliers on Tuesday. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.