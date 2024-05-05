The Boston Celtics didn’t know what to expect in the second round of their 2024 NBA postseason hunt, waiting patiently to welcome whatever challenge had in store for them.

After humbling the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs, two options presented themselves for the Eastern Conference semifinals: the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers or the No. 5 seed Orlando Magic.

“Um… they’re both good,” guard Derrick White said after Boston’s Game 5 close-out victory over Miami. “So it’s gonna be a challenge.”

Sunday’s Cavaliers-Magic Game 7 clash cleared the uncertainty for the Celtics, booking Boston’s first postseason date with Cleveland since the 2018 conference finals. Back then, Jayson Tatum was a rookie, LeBron James hadn’t fled to record “Space Jam 2” in Los Angeles, and Brad Stevens was at the helm as Boston’s sideline leader with the clipboard in hand.

Fast forward six years later and the circumstances have taken a drastic change for both teams. Cleveland no longer rules the East. In fact, the Cavaliers have measured up to be underdog hopefuls as the team capable of making a series interesting, but still challenged with overcoming its baggage.

Here are three reasons why the Celtics shouldn’t have an issue making easy work of Cleveland, and booking their ticket to the conference finals:

1. The Cavaliers are undersized and, historically, that never helps

Relying on an undersized lineup — Donovan Mitchell (6-foot-3), Darius Garland (6-foot-1), Max Strus (6-foot-6), Isaac Okoro (6-foot-5), and Evan Mobley (6-foot-11) — doesn’t do Cleveland any favors.

The Celtics know first hand that entrusting an undersized point guard isn’t easy. Isaiah Thomas couldn’t push Boston over the miraculous hump of the East, and neither could Kemba Walker. Even with the team’s current star duo of Jayson Tatum (6-foot-8) and Jaylen Brown (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) having size to their advantage, the Celtics front office still needed to polish the roster by adding 7-foot-2 Kristaps Porzingis as the missing piece this past offseason.

It’s already been a nightmare for most teams to guard Boston throughout the regular season. The Celtics lead the NBA in offensive rating (122.2), 3-pointers made (16.5), and scored 1.22 points per possession, setting an all-time record.

For the next 48 hours, Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will need to work on establishing a game plan to counter all of that and prevent the Celtics from repeating their success against Miami in Round 1.

15 first-quarter points for Derrick White 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WNrUBV6cBV — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 2, 2024

2. Cleveland is below-average in areas that matter

The Cavaliers displayed their weaknesses throughout the regular season, therefore, the formula for the Celtics is simple: attack the margins which Cleveland typically struggles with.

When it comes to ball protection, the Cavaliers are mediocre at best. Cleveland ranked 19th in turnover percentage (13.8) and is prone to making the wrong decision once suffocated by opposing defenses. During the playoffs, the Cavaliers committed the second-most turnovers (14.7) of any team in the league, begging the question: how will Cleveland handle the pressure of Jrue Holiday and White guarding the perimeter?

Boston led the postseason in points off turnovers (16.2), routinely making opponents pay for miscues.

When the season reached its All-Star Break, the Cavaliers stood at No. 2 in defensive rating (110.3). However, that plummeted to 115.5, placing Cleveland at No. 25 after the midseason intermission, exploiting a previous strength as a significant deficiency.

Cleveland experienced another post-All-Star Break downfall, ranking 29th in the league in rebounds (40.2).

3. Boston is operating with a chip on its shoulder — and that’s dangerous

The weight of the world sits on the shoulders of the Celtics, which doesn’t change just because Porzingis is injured — potentially throughout Round 2.

When Boston logged a hiccup performance in Game 2 against Miami, the team responded, flipping the switch on both ends of the floor. It took three straight lopsided victories, each serving as responses from the Celtics for the Heat to cool off and get out of Boston’s hair.

There isn’t a team left in the playoffs that should be hungrier, and the Celtics know it themselves.

“Just locking in mentally,” guard Payton Pritchard told reporters during Friday’s team practice, per CLNS Media. “Like I said, talking about the physicality, and all that. So (Miami) just prepared us for what it’s gonna be like to try and win this championship. Every round is going to be tougher.”

Cleveland’s expectations don’t measure up, which could work to its advantage. But that alone won’t be enough to lean on once the Celtics step foot on their parquet come Tuesday night.