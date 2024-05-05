Celtics-Cavaliers Matchup: Schedule For Second-Round Series

The Boston Celtics learned Sunday afternoon they will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Cleveland defeated the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of their first-round series to advance. Boston eliminated the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in a gentleman’s sweep last week.

Here is the full schedule for Celtics-Cavaliers, per the team:

Game 1, May 7: Cavaliers at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2, May 9: Cavaliers at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3, May 11: Celtics at Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4, May 13: Celtics at Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5, May 15:* Cavaliers at Celtics, TBD, TNT

Game 6, May 17:* Celtics at Cavaliers, TBD, ESPN

Game 7, May 19:* Cavaliers at Celtics, TBD, TBD

*If necessary

The top-seeded Celtics, who likely will be without star big man Kristaps Porzingis, are viewed as a heavy favorite to win the series.